Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 FC Augsburg 4 Hamburg SV 0 Hoffenheim 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Saturday, April 29 Mainz 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Borussia Dortmund 0 Cologne 0 RB Leipzig 0 FC Ingolstadt 04 0 SV Darmstadt 98 3 Freiburg 0 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Bayern Munich 6 Werder Bremen 2 Hertha Berlin 0 Friday, April 28 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Schalke 04 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Bayern Munich 31 22 7 2 79 17 73 2 RB Leipzig 31 19 6 6 56 31 63 3 Hoffenheim 31 15 13 3 58 32 58 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Dortmund 31 16 9 6 65 35 57 ------------------------- 5 Hertha Berlin 31 14 4 13 38 37 46 ------------------------- 6 Werder Bremen 31 13 6 12 52 51 45 ------------------------- 7 Freiburg 31 13 5 13 38 55 44 ------------------------- 8 Cologne 31 10 12 9 43 37 42 9 Borussia Moenchengladbach 31 12 6 13 41 45 42 10 Schalke 04 31 11 8 12 43 36 41 11 Eintracht Frankfurt 31 11 8 12 32 35 41 12 Bayer Leverkusen 31 10 6 15 44 50 36 13 FC Augsburg 31 9 8 14 33 49 35 14 Mainz 31 9 6 16 40 51 33 15 VfL Wolfsburg 31 9 6 16 30 49 33 ------------------------- 16 Hamburg SV 31 9 6 16 30 59 33 ------------------------- 17 FC Ingolstadt 04 31 8 5 18 33 54 29 18 SV Darmstadt 98 31 7 3 21 26 58 24 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara