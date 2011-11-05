Nov 5 Bundesliga results and standings on
Saturday.
Nuremberg 1 Freiburg 2
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Hamburg SV 2
Borussia Dortmund 5 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Hertha Berlin 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2
Hoffenheim 1 Kaiserslautern 1
Werder Bremen 3 Cologne 2
Played on Friday
Mainz 3 VfB Stuttgart 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 11 8 1 2 30 3 25
2 Borussia Dortmund 12 7 2 3 26 9 23
3 Werder Bremen 12 7 2 3 23 16 23
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 7 2 3 15 9 23
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 11 7 0 4 22 16 21
6 VfB Stuttgart 12 5 3 4 18 12 18
-------------------------
7 Bayer Leverkusen 12 5 3 4 15 16 18
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 11 5 3 3 14 15 18
9 Hoffenheim 12 5 2 5 15 13 17
10 Hertha Berlin 12 4 4 4 16 17 16
11 Cologne 12 5 1 6 20 26 16
12 Kaiserslautern 12 3 4 5 10 15 13
13 VfL Wolfsburg 12 4 1 7 15 25 13
14 Mainz 12 3 3 6 16 23 12
15 Nuremberg 12 3 3 6 13 20 12
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 12 2 4 6 15 25 10
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 12 3 1 8 16 27 10
18 FC Augsburg 11 1 5 5 8 20 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Hanover 96 v Schalke 04 (1430)
FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich (1630)