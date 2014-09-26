Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, September 26
Mainz 0 Hoffenheim 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 5 3 2 0 9 2 11
2 Mainz 6 2 4 0 9 5 10
2 Hoffenheim 6 2 4 0 9 5 10
-------------------------
4 Bayer Leverkusen 5 3 1 1 11 9 10
-------------------------
5 Hanover 96 5 3 1 1 5 3 10
6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 2 3 0 6 2 9
-------------------------
7 SC Paderborn 5 2 2 1 7 6 8
-------------------------
8 Borussia Dortmund 5 2 1 2 8 9 7
9 Cologne 5 1 3 1 2 1 6
10 Eintracht Frankfurt 5 1 3 1 7 7 6
11 FC Augsburg 5 2 0 3 7 8 6
12 VfL Wolfsburg 5 1 2 2 8 7 5
13 Schalke 04 5 1 2 2 8 9 5
14 Hertha Berlin 5 1 2 2 8 11 5
15 Freiburg 5 0 3 2 6 9 3
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 5 0 3 2 8 13 3
-------------------------
17 VfB Stuttgart 5 0 2 3 3 9 2
18 Hamburg SV 5 0 2 3 0 6 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 27
Cologne v Bayern Munich (1330)
Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen (1330)
SC Paderborn v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330)
Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund (1330)
VfB Stuttgart v Hanover 96 (1330)
VfL Wolfsburg v Werder Bremen (1630)
Sunday, September 28
FC Augsburg v Hertha Berlin (1330)
Hamburg SV v Eintracht Frankfurt (1530)