Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 25
FC Augsburg 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1
Hoffenheim 1 Bayer Leverkusen 2
Freiburg 3 VfB Stuttgart 0
Saturday, November 24
Bayern Munich 5 Hanover 96 0
Mainz 1 Borussia Dortmund 2
Greuther Fuerth 0 Nuremberg 0
Schalke 04 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 1
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Werder Bremen 1
Friday, November 23
Fortuna Dusseldorf 2 Hamburg SV 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 13 11 1 1 38 5 34
2 Borussia Dortmund 13 7 4 2 28 14 25
3 Schalke 04 13 7 3 3 23 15 24
-------------------------
4 Eintracht Frankfurt 13 7 3 3 26 19 24
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 13 7 3 3 23 18 24
6 Freiburg 13 5 4 4 19 14 19
-------------------------
7 Werder Bremen 13 5 3 5 21 19 18
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 13 5 2 6 25 25 17
9 Mainz 13 5 2 6 16 16 17
10 Hamburg SV 13 5 2 6 12 16 17
11 Borussia Moenchengladbach 13 4 5 4 19 24 17
12 VfB Stuttgart 13 4 4 5 14 23 16
13 VfL Wolfsburg 13 4 3 6 13 20 15
14 Fortuna Duesseldorf 13 3 5 5 13 18 14
15 Nuremberg 13 3 4 6 10 18 13
-------------------------
16 Hoffenheim 13 3 3 7 19 28 12
-------------------------
17 Greuther Fuerth 13 1 5 7 10 23 8
18 FC Augsburg 13 1 4 8 9 23 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation