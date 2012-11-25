Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, November 25 FC Augsburg 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Hoffenheim 1 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Freiburg 3 VfB Stuttgart 0 Saturday, November 24 Bayern Munich 5 Hanover 96 0 Mainz 1 Borussia Dortmund 2 Greuther Fuerth 0 Nuremberg 0 Schalke 04 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Werder Bremen 1 Friday, November 23 Fortuna Dusseldorf 2 Hamburg SV 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 13 11 1 1 38 5 34 2 Borussia Dortmund 13 7 4 2 28 14 25 3 Schalke 04 13 7 3 3 23 15 24 ------------------------- 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 13 7 3 3 26 19 24 ------------------------- 5 Bayer Leverkusen 13 7 3 3 23 18 24 6 Freiburg 13 5 4 4 19 14 19 ------------------------- 7 Werder Bremen 13 5 3 5 21 19 18 ------------------------- 8 Hanover 96 13 5 2 6 25 25 17 9 Mainz 13 5 2 6 16 16 17 10 Hamburg SV 13 5 2 6 12 16 17 11 Borussia Moenchengladbach 13 4 5 4 19 24 17 12 VfB Stuttgart 13 4 4 5 14 23 16 13 VfL Wolfsburg 13 4 3 6 13 20 15 14 Fortuna Duesseldorf 13 3 5 5 13 18 14 15 Nuremberg 13 3 4 6 10 18 13 ------------------------- 16 Hoffenheim 13 3 3 7 19 28 12 ------------------------- 17 Greuther Fuerth 13 1 5 7 10 23 8 18 FC Augsburg 13 1 4 8 9 23 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation