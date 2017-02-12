Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 12
Freiburg 2 Cologne 1
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Hoffenheim 1
Saturday, February 11
Bayer Leverkusen 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 0
FC Ingolstadt 04 0 Bayern Munich 2
RB Leipzig 0 Hamburg SV 3
Schalke 04 2 Hertha Berlin 0
SV Darmstadt 98 2 Borussia Dortmund 1
Werder Bremen 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1
Friday, February 10
Mainz 2 FC Augsburg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 20 15 4 1 45 12 49
2 RB Leipzig 20 13 3 4 36 20 42
3 Eintracht Frankfurt 20 10 5 5 25 18 35
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 20 9 7 4 40 23 34
-------------------------
5 Hoffenheim 20 8 10 2 36 21 34
-------------------------
6 Hertha Berlin 20 10 3 7 27 23 33
-------------------------
7 Cologne 20 8 8 4 29 18 32
-------------------------
8 Freiburg 20 9 2 9 26 34 29
9 Bayer Leverkusen 20 8 3 9 31 29 27
10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 20 7 5 8 22 27 26
11 Schalke 04 20 7 4 9 24 21 25
12 Mainz 20 7 4 9 29 35 25
13 FC Augsburg 20 6 6 8 18 24 24
14 VfL Wolfsburg 20 6 4 10 19 28 22
15 Hamburg SV 20 5 4 11 19 35 19
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 20 4 4 12 24 42 16
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 20 4 3 13 17 32 15
18 SV Darmstadt 98 20 3 3 14 14 39 12
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation