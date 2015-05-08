Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, May 8 Hamburg SV 1 Freiburg 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Bayern Munich 31 24 4 3 77 15 76 2 VfL Wolfsburg 31 18 8 5 65 34 62 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 31 17 9 5 47 23 60 ------------------------- 4 Bayer Leverkusen 31 16 10 5 59 32 58 ------------------------- 5 Schalke 04 31 12 9 10 41 36 45 ------------------------- 6 FC Augsburg 31 13 4 14 38 40 43 ------------------------- 7 Werder Bremen 31 11 9 11 47 59 42 ------------------------- 8 Hoffenheim 31 11 8 12 46 49 41 9 Borussia Dortmund 31 11 7 13 41 38 40 10 Mainz 31 8 13 10 43 43 37 11 Cologne 31 8 12 11 30 36 36 12 Eintracht Frankfurt 31 9 9 13 51 60 36 13 Hertha Berlin 31 9 7 15 35 48 34 14 Hamburg SV 32 8 8 16 22 48 32 15 Freiburg 32 6 13 13 33 44 31 ------------------------- 16 SC Paderborn 31 7 10 14 29 59 31 ------------------------- 17 Hanover 96 31 7 9 15 35 53 30 18 VfB Stuttgart 31 6 9 16 36 58 27 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg (1330) Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin (1330) Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen (1330) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim (1330) Hanover 96 v Werder Bremen (1330) VfB Stuttgart v Mainz (1630) Sunday, May 10 SC Paderborn v VfL Wolfsburg (1330) Cologne v Schalke 04 (1530)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.