Feb 11 Results and standings from the Bundesliga
on Saturday
Bayern Munich 2 Kaiserslautern 0
Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Schalke 04 0
Mainz 1 Hanover 96 1
VfB Stuttgart 5 Hertha Berlin 0
Werder Bremen 1 Hoffenheim 1
Friday, February 10
VfL Wolfsburg 3 Freiburg 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 21 14 4 3 46 14 46
2 Bayern Munich 21 14 2 5 49 14 44
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 21 13 4 4 34 12 43
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 21 13 2 6 46 28 41
-------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 21 9 6 6 34 35 33
6 Bayer Leverkusen 21 8 7 6 28 28 31
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 21 7 10 4 23 25 31
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 21 8 3 10 27 38 27
9 VfB Stuttgart 21 7 5 9 31 28 26
10 Hoffenheim 21 6 7 8 23 25 25
11 Cologne 20 7 3 10 29 40 24
12 Mainz 21 5 8 8 29 35 23
13 Hamburg SV 20 5 8 7 25 34 23
14 Nuremberg 20 6 3 11 19 31 21
15 Hertha Berlin 21 4 8 9 25 36 20
-------------------------
16 Kaiserslautern 21 3 9 9 15 26 18
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 20 3 8 9 19 33 17
18 Freiburg 21 4 5 12 27 47 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 12
FC Augsburg v Nuremberg (1430)
Cologne v Hamburg SV (1630)