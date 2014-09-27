Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, September 27 Cologne 0 Bayern Munich 2 Freiburg 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 SC Paderborn 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Schalke 04 2 Borussia Dortmund 1 VfB Stuttgart 1 Hanover 96 0 VfL Wolfsburg 2 Werder Bremen 1 Friday, September 26 Mainz 0 Hoffenheim 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 6 4 2 0 11 2 14 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 6 3 3 0 8 3 12 3 Bayer Leverkusen 6 3 2 1 11 9 11 ------------------------- 4 Mainz 6 2 4 0 9 5 10 4 Hoffenheim 6 2 4 0 9 5 10 ------------------------- 6 Hanover 96 6 3 1 2 5 4 10 ------------------------- 7 VfL Wolfsburg 6 2 2 2 10 8 8 ------------------------- 8 Schalke 04 6 2 2 2 10 10 8 9 SC Paderborn 6 2 2 2 8 8 8 10 Borussia Dortmund 6 2 1 3 9 11 7 11 Eintracht Frankfurt 5 1 3 1 7 7 6 12 FC Augsburg 5 2 0 3 7 8 6 13 Cologne 6 1 3 2 2 3 6 14 Hertha Berlin 5 1 2 2 8 11 5 15 VfB Stuttgart 6 1 2 3 4 9 5 ------------------------- 16 Freiburg 6 0 4 2 6 9 4 ------------------------- 17 Werder Bremen 6 0 3 3 9 15 3 18 Hamburg SV 5 0 2 3 0 6 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4-5: Champions League preliminary round 6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 28 FC Augsburg v Hertha Berlin (1330) Hamburg SV v Eintracht Frankfurt (1530)