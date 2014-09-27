Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 27
Cologne 0 Bayern Munich 2
Freiburg 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0
SC Paderborn 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2
Schalke 04 2 Borussia Dortmund 1
VfB Stuttgart 1 Hanover 96 0
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Werder Bremen 1
Friday, September 26
Mainz 0 Hoffenheim 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 6 4 2 0 11 2 14
2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 6 3 3 0 8 3 12
3 Bayer Leverkusen 6 3 2 1 11 9 11
-------------------------
4 Mainz 6 2 4 0 9 5 10
4 Hoffenheim 6 2 4 0 9 5 10
-------------------------
6 Hanover 96 6 3 1 2 5 4 10
-------------------------
7 VfL Wolfsburg 6 2 2 2 10 8 8
-------------------------
8 Schalke 04 6 2 2 2 10 10 8
9 SC Paderborn 6 2 2 2 8 8 8
10 Borussia Dortmund 6 2 1 3 9 11 7
11 Eintracht Frankfurt 5 1 3 1 7 7 6
12 FC Augsburg 5 2 0 3 7 8 6
13 Cologne 6 1 3 2 2 3 6
14 Hertha Berlin 5 1 2 2 8 11 5
15 VfB Stuttgart 6 1 2 3 4 9 5
-------------------------
16 Freiburg 6 0 4 2 6 9 4
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen 6 0 3 3 9 15 3
18 Hamburg SV 5 0 2 3 0 6 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4-5: Champions League preliminary round
6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 28
FC Augsburg v Hertha Berlin (1330)
Hamburg SV v Eintracht Frankfurt (1530)