Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, September 14 FC Augsburg 0 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 2 2 0 0 9 1 6 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 3 Hanover 96 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 ------------------------- 4 Schalke 04 2 1 1 0 5 3 4 ------------------------- 5 Fortuna Duesseldorf 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 6 Borussia Dortmund 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 7 Nuremberg 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 7 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ------------------------- 9 VfL Wolfsburg 3 1 1 1 1 4 4 10 Bayer Leverkusen 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 10 Werder Bremen 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 12 Greuther Fuerth 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 13 Mainz 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 14 Freiburg 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 15 FC Augsburg 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 ------------------------- 16 Hamburg SV 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 ------------------------- 17 Hoffenheim 2 0 0 2 1 6 0 18 VfB Stuttgart 2 0 0 2 1 7 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-8: Europa League 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 15 Bayern Munich v Mainz (1330) Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen (1330) Borussia Moenchengladbach v Nuremberg (1330) Hanover 96 v Werder Bremen (1330) VfB Stuttgart v Fortuna Dusseldorf (1330) Greuther Fuerth v Schalke 04 (1630) Sunday, September 16 Freiburg v Hoffenheim (1330) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1530)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.