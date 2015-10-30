Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, October 30
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Bayern Munich 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 11 10 1 0 33 4 31
2 Borussia Dortmund 10 7 2 1 29 12 23
3 Schalke 04 10 6 1 3 13 12 19
-------------------------
4 VfL Wolfsburg 10 5 3 2 15 12 18
-------------------------
5 Hertha Berlin 10 5 2 3 13 10 17
-------------------------
6 Bayer Leverkusen 10 5 2 3 12 12 17
-------------------------
7 Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 5 0 5 19 17 15
-------------------------
8 FC Ingolstadt 04 10 4 2 4 6 8 14
9 Cologne 10 4 2 4 13 17 14
10 Hamburg SV 10 4 2 4 9 13 14
11 Eintracht Frankfurt 11 3 4 4 16 17 13
12 SV Darmstadt 98 10 3 4 3 12 13 13
13 Mainz 10 4 0 6 13 16 12
14 Werder Bremen 10 3 1 6 10 15 10
15 Hanover 96 10 2 2 6 9 18 8
-------------------------
16 VfB Stuttgart 10 2 1 7 15 23 7
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 10 1 3 6 12 19 6
18 FC Augsburg 10 1 2 7 9 20 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 31
Cologne v Hoffenheim (1430)
FC Augsburg v Mainz (1430)
Hertha Berlin v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1430)
Schalke 04 v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1430)
Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund (1430)
VfL Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)
Sunday, November 1
VfB Stuttgart v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430)
Hamburg SV v Hanover 96 (1630)