Nov 6 Bundesliga results and standings on Sunday
FC Augsburg 1 Bayern Munich 2
Hanover 96 2 Schalke 04 2
Played on Saturday
Nuremberg 1 Freiburg 2
Bayer Leverkusen 2 Hamburg SV 2
Borussia Dortmund 5 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Hertha Berlin 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2
Hoffenheim 1 Kaiserslautern 1
Werder Bremen 3 Cologne 2
Played on Friday
Mainz 3 VfB Stuttgart 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 12 9 1 2 32 4 28
2 Borussia Dortmund 12 7 2 3 26 9 23
3 Werder Bremen 12 7 2 3 23 16 23
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 7 2 3 15 9 23
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 12 7 1 4 24 18 22
6 Hanover 96 12 5 4 3 16 17 19
-------------------------
7 VfB Stuttgart 12 5 3 4 18 12 18
-------------------------
8 Bayer Leverkusen 12 5 3 4 15 16 18
9 Hoffenheim 12 5 2 5 15 13 17
10 Hertha Berlin 12 4 4 4 16 17 16
11 Cologne 12 5 1 6 20 26 16
12 Kaiserslautern 12 3 4 5 10 15 13
13 VfL Wolfsburg 12 4 1 7 15 25 13
14 Mainz 12 3 3 6 16 23 12
15 Nuremberg 12 3 3 6 13 20 12
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 12 2 4 6 15 25 10
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 12 3 1 8 16 27 10
18 FC Augsburg 12 1 5 6 9 22 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories