Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 28
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Freiburg 0
Borussia Dortmund 3 Schalke 04 0
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Hamburg SV 1
Hanover 96 1 VfB Stuttgart 1
Hertha Berlin 1 FC Augsburg 0
Hoffenheim 2 Mainz 0
Friday, February 27
Bayern Munich 4 Cologne 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 23 18 4 1 63 10 58
2 VfL Wolfsburg 22 14 5 3 48 24 47
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 22 10 7 5 29 18 37
-------------------------
4 Bayer Leverkusen 23 9 9 5 37 29 36
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 23 10 5 8 32 27 35
6 FC Augsburg 23 11 2 10 32 30 35
-------------------------
7 Hoffenheim 23 9 6 8 36 35 33
-------------------------
8 Eintracht Frankfurt 23 8 7 8 42 45 31
9 Werder Bremen 22 8 6 8 36 44 30
10 Borussia Dortmund 23 8 4 11 31 31 28
11 Hanover 96 23 7 6 10 26 34 27
12 Mainz 23 5 10 8 30 33 25
13 Cologne 23 6 7 10 21 29 25
14 Hertha Berlin 23 7 3 13 28 42 24
15 Hamburg SV 23 6 6 11 16 33 24
-------------------------
16 SC Paderborn 22 5 8 9 23 41 23
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 23 4 10 9 24 32 22
18 VfB Stuttgart 23 4 7 12 24 41 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach v SC Paderborn (1430)
Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg (1630)