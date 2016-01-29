Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, January 29 Mainz 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 18 16 1 1 48 9 49 2 Borussia Dortmund 18 13 2 3 50 24 41 3 Hertha Berlin 18 10 3 5 26 18 33 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 19 9 2 8 35 34 29 ------------------------- 5 Bayer Leverkusen 18 8 4 6 26 21 28 ------------------------- 6 Mainz 19 8 3 8 24 24 27 ------------------------- 7 Schalke 04 18 8 3 7 24 26 27 ------------------------- 8 VfL Wolfsburg 18 7 5 6 28 24 26 9 Cologne 18 6 6 6 19 24 24 10 FC Ingolstadt 04 18 6 5 7 12 18 23 11 Hamburg SV 18 6 4 8 20 25 22 12 SV Darmstadt 98 18 5 6 7 19 27 21 13 FC Augsburg 18 5 5 8 21 26 20 14 Eintracht Frankfurt 18 5 5 8 24 30 20 15 VfB Stuttgart 18 5 3 10 25 38 18 ------------------------- 16 Werder Bremen 18 5 3 10 20 33 18 ------------------------- 17 Hoffenheim 18 2 8 8 18 26 14 18 Hanover 96 18 4 2 12 19 31 14 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 30 Bayer Leverkusen v Hanover 96 (1430) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1430) FC Augsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430) SV Darmstadt 98 v Schalke 04 (1430) Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin (1430) VfB Stuttgart v Hamburg SV (1730) Sunday, January 31 VfL Wolfsburg v Cologne (1430) Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim (1630)