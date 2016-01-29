Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, January 29
Mainz 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 18 16 1 1 48 9 49
2 Borussia Dortmund 18 13 2 3 50 24 41
3 Hertha Berlin 18 10 3 5 26 18 33
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 19 9 2 8 35 34 29
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 18 8 4 6 26 21 28
-------------------------
6 Mainz 19 8 3 8 24 24 27
-------------------------
7 Schalke 04 18 8 3 7 24 26 27
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 18 7 5 6 28 24 26
9 Cologne 18 6 6 6 19 24 24
10 FC Ingolstadt 04 18 6 5 7 12 18 23
11 Hamburg SV 18 6 4 8 20 25 22
12 SV Darmstadt 98 18 5 6 7 19 27 21
13 FC Augsburg 18 5 5 8 21 26 20
14 Eintracht Frankfurt 18 5 5 8 24 30 20
15 VfB Stuttgart 18 5 3 10 25 38 18
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 18 5 3 10 20 33 18
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 18 2 8 8 18 26 14
18 Hanover 96 18 4 2 12 19 31 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 30
Bayer Leverkusen v Hanover 96 (1430)
Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1430)
FC Augsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430)
SV Darmstadt 98 v Schalke 04 (1430)
Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin (1430)
VfB Stuttgart v Hamburg SV (1730)
Sunday, January 31
VfL Wolfsburg v Cologne (1430)
Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim (1630)