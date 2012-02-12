Feb 12 Result and standings from the Bundesliga
on Sunday
Cologne 0 Hamburg SV 1
FC Augsburg 0 Nuremberg 0
Saturday, February 11
Bayern Munich 2 Kaiserslautern 0
Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Schalke 04 0
Mainz 1 Hanover 96 1
VfB Stuttgart 5 Hertha Berlin 0
Werder Bremen 1 Hoffenheim 1
Friday, February 10
VfL Wolfsburg 3 Freiburg 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 21 14 4 3 46 14 46
2 Bayern Munich 21 14 2 5 49 14 44
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 21 13 4 4 34 12 43
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 21 13 2 6 46 28 41
-------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 21 9 6 6 34 35 33
6 Bayer Leverkusen 21 8 7 6 28 28 31
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 21 7 10 4 23 25 31
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 21 8 3 10 27 38 27
9 VfB Stuttgart 21 7 5 9 31 28 26
10 Hamburg SV 21 6 8 7 26 34 26
11 Hoffenheim 21 6 7 8 23 25 25
12 Cologne 21 7 3 11 29 41 24
13 Mainz 21 5 8 8 29 35 23
14 Nuremberg 21 6 4 11 19 31 22
15 Hertha Berlin 21 4 8 9 25 36 20
-------------------------
16 Kaiserslautern 21 3 9 9 15 26 18
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 21 3 9 9 19 33 18
18 Freiburg 21 4 5 12 27 47 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation