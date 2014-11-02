Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 2
Cologne 0 Freiburg 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Hoffenheim 1
SC Paderborn 3 Hertha Berlin 1
Saturday, November 1
Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 1
Mainz 1 Werder Bremen 2
Hamburg SV 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Hanover 96 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 0
VfB Stuttgart 0 VfL Wolfsburg 4
Friday, October 31
Schalke 04 1 FC Augsburg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 10 7 3 0 23 3 24
2 VfL Wolfsburg 10 6 2 2 20 9 20
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 5 5 0 15 5 20
-------------------------
4 Hoffenheim 10 4 5 1 14 10 17
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 10 4 4 2 17 15 16
6 Hanover 96 10 5 1 4 7 11 16
-------------------------
7 SC Paderborn 10 4 3 3 16 13 15
-------------------------
8 Schalke 04 10 4 2 4 14 13 14
9 Mainz 10 3 5 2 13 12 14
10 FC Augsburg 10 4 0 6 11 12 12
11 Cologne 10 3 3 4 7 8 12
12 Eintracht Frankfurt 10 3 3 4 17 19 12
13 Hertha Berlin 10 3 2 5 15 19 11
14 Hamburg SV 10 2 3 5 4 12 9
15 VfB Stuttgart 10 2 3 5 14 23 9
-------------------------
16 Freiburg 10 1 5 4 9 14 8
-------------------------
17 Borussia Dortmund 10 2 1 7 11 17 7
18 Werder Bremen 10 1 4 5 12 24 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation