March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Bayern Munich 2 Hanover 96 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Hoffenheim 2
Mainz 1 Hertha Berlin 3
Freiburg 2 Kaiserslautern 0
Schalke 04 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Werder Bremen 1 FC Augsburg 1
Friday, March 23
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Hamburg SV 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 26 18 5 3 53 16 59
2 Bayern Munich 27 18 3 6 66 18 57
3 Schalke 04 27 17 2 8 60 34 53
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 27 15 6 6 40 18 51
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 27 11 7 9 39 36 40
6 Werder Bremen 27 11 7 9 41 40 40
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 27 9 11 7 35 38 38
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 27 11 4 12 36 48 37
9 VfB Stuttgart 26 10 6 10 43 34 36
10 Hoffenheim 27 8 9 10 31 38 33
11 Nuremberg 26 9 4 13 25 37 31
12 Mainz 27 7 9 11 39 44 30
13 Cologne 26 8 4 14 33 50 28
14 Freiburg 27 7 7 13 35 53 28
15 FC Augsburg 27 5 12 10 28 41 27
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 27 6 9 12 31 50 27
-------------------------
17 Hertha Berlin 27 6 8 13 29 48 26
18 Kaiserslautern 27 3 11 13 17 38 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 25
VfB Stuttgart v Nuremberg (1330)
Cologne v Borussia Dortmund (1530)