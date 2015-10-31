Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Cologne 0 Hoffenheim 0
FC Augsburg 3 Mainz 3
Hertha Berlin 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4
Schalke 04 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 1
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Werder Bremen 1 Borussia Dortmund 3
Friday, October 30
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Bayern Munich 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 11 10 1 0 33 4 31
2 Borussia Dortmund 11 8 2 1 32 13 26
3 VfL Wolfsburg 11 6 3 2 17 13 21
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 11 6 2 3 14 13 20
-------------------------
5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 11 6 0 5 23 18 18
-------------------------
6 Hertha Berlin 11 5 2 4 14 14 17
-------------------------
7 Bayer Leverkusen 11 5 2 4 13 14 17
-------------------------
8 FC Ingolstadt 04 11 4 3 4 7 9 15
9 Cologne 11 4 3 4 13 17 15
10 Hamburg SV 10 4 2 4 9 13 14
11 Eintracht Frankfurt 11 3 4 4 16 17 13
12 SV Darmstadt 98 10 3 4 3 12 13 13
13 Mainz 11 4 1 6 16 19 13
14 Werder Bremen 11 3 1 7 11 18 10
15 Hanover 96 10 2 2 6 9 18 8
-------------------------
16 Hoffenheim 11 1 4 6 12 19 7
-------------------------
17 VfB Stuttgart 10 2 1 7 15 23 7
18 FC Augsburg 11 1 3 7 12 23 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 1
VfB Stuttgart v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430)
Hamburg SV v Hanover 96 (1630)