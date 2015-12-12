Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 12
Bayer Leverkusen 5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Bayern Munich 2 FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Hoffenheim 1 Hanover 96 0
SV Darmstadt 98 0 Hertha Berlin 4
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Hamburg SV 1
Werder Bremen 1 Cologne 1
Friday, December 11
Mainz 0 VfB Stuttgart 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 16 14 1 1 45 8 43
2 Borussia Dortmund 15 11 2 2 42 20 35
3 Hertha Berlin 16 9 2 5 24 18 29
-------------------------
4 VfL Wolfsburg 16 7 5 4 25 18 26
-------------------------
5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 16 8 2 6 31 28 26
-------------------------
6 Bayer Leverkusen 16 7 3 6 24 20 24
-------------------------
7 Mainz 16 7 3 6 23 21 24
-------------------------
8 Schalke 04 15 7 3 5 21 21 24
9 Hamburg SV 16 6 4 6 19 22 22
10 Cologne 16 5 6 5 16 20 21
11 FC Ingolstadt 04 16 5 5 6 11 17 20
12 SV Darmstadt 98 16 4 6 6 15 23 18
13 Werder Bremen 16 4 3 9 16 30 15
14 Eintracht Frankfurt 15 3 5 7 18 23 14
15 Hanover 96 16 4 2 10 18 28 14
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 15 3 4 8 18 25 13
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 16 2 7 7 17 24 13
18 VfB Stuttgart 16 3 3 10 19 36 12
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 13
FC Augsburg v Schalke 04 (1430)
Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)