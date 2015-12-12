Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, December 12 Bayer Leverkusen 5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Bayern Munich 2 FC Ingolstadt 04 0 Hoffenheim 1 Hanover 96 0 SV Darmstadt 98 0 Hertha Berlin 4 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Hamburg SV 1 Werder Bremen 1 Cologne 1 Friday, December 11 Mainz 0 VfB Stuttgart 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 16 14 1 1 45 8 43 2 Borussia Dortmund 15 11 2 2 42 20 35 3 Hertha Berlin 16 9 2 5 24 18 29 ------------------------- 4 VfL Wolfsburg 16 7 5 4 25 18 26 ------------------------- 5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 16 8 2 6 31 28 26 ------------------------- 6 Bayer Leverkusen 16 7 3 6 24 20 24 ------------------------- 7 Mainz 16 7 3 6 23 21 24 ------------------------- 8 Schalke 04 15 7 3 5 21 21 24 9 Hamburg SV 16 6 4 6 19 22 22 10 Cologne 16 5 6 5 16 20 21 11 FC Ingolstadt 04 16 5 5 6 11 17 20 12 SV Darmstadt 98 16 4 6 6 15 23 18 13 Werder Bremen 16 4 3 9 16 30 15 14 Eintracht Frankfurt 15 3 5 7 18 23 14 15 Hanover 96 16 4 2 10 18 28 14 ------------------------- 16 FC Augsburg 15 3 4 8 18 25 13 ------------------------- 17 Hoffenheim 16 2 7 7 17 24 13 18 VfB Stuttgart 16 3 3 10 19 36 12 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 13 FC Augsburg v Schalke 04 (1430) Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)