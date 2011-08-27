Aug 27 Bundesliga results and standings on
Saturday
Kaiserslautern 0 Bayern Munich 3
Nuremberg 1 FC Augsburg 0
Bayer Leverkusen 0 Borussia Dortmund 0
Hamburg SV 3 Cologne 4
Hoffenheim 1 Werder Bremen 2
Freiburg 3 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Friday, August 26
Hertha Berlin 1 VfB Stuttgart 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 4 3 0 1 9 1 9
2 Werder Bremen 4 3 0 1 9 5 9
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
-------------------------
5 Hanover 96 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
6 Bayer Leverkusen 4 2 1 1 2 2 7
-------------------------
7 Schalke 04 3 2 0 1 9 6 6
-------------------------
8 Mainz 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
9 Hoffenheim 4 2 0 2 5 4 6
10 Nuremberg 4 2 0 2 3 4 6
11 Hertha Berlin 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
12 VfB Stuttgart 4 1 1 2 4 3 4
13 Freiburg 4 1 1 2 9 9 4
14 Cologne 4 1 1 2 6 12 4
15 VfL Wolfsburg 4 1 0 3 4 8 3
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
-------------------------
17 Kaiserslautern 4 0 2 2 2 7 2
18 Hamburg SV 4 0 1 3 6 14 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 28
Hanover 96 v Mainz (1330)
Schalke 04 v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1530)