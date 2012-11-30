PREVIEW-Soccer-Allegri faces juggling act as Juventus eye historic title
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.
Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, November 30 Fortuna Dusseldorf 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 14 12 1 1 40 5 37 2 Bayer Leverkusen 14 8 3 3 27 19 27 3 Borussia Dortmund 14 7 5 2 29 15 26 ------------------------- 4 Schalke 04 14 7 3 4 24 18 24 ------------------------- 5 Eintracht Frankfurt 15 7 3 5 27 26 24 6 Hanover 96 14 6 2 6 27 25 20 ------------------------- 7 Mainz 14 6 2 6 19 17 20 ------------------------- 8 Hamburg SV 14 6 2 6 15 17 20 9 Borussia Moenchengladbach 14 5 5 4 21 24 20 10 Freiburg 14 5 4 5 19 16 19 11 VfB Stuttgart 14 5 4 5 16 24 19 12 Werder Bremen 14 5 3 6 22 23 18 13 Fortuna Duesseldorf 15 4 6 5 18 19 18 14 Nuremberg 14 4 4 6 14 20 16 15 VfL Wolfsburg 14 4 3 7 13 22 15 ------------------------- 16 Hoffenheim 14 3 3 8 21 32 12 ------------------------- 17 Greuther Fuerth 14 1 5 8 10 25 8 18 FC Augsburg 14 1 4 9 10 25 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 1 Bayer Leverkusen v Nuremberg (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Mainz v Hanover 96 (1430) Greuther Fuerth v VfB Stuttgart (1430) Schalke 04 v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1430) Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (1730) Sunday, December 2 Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen (1430)
BARCELONA, Feb 16 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is putting on a brave face ahead of Sunday's home game against strugglers Leganes in La Liga following his club's devastating Champions League defeat at Paris Saint Germain.
Feb 16 Manchester United are launching a subscription based app for their MUTV channel across 165 countries to help fans follow news and content about the English Premier League soccer club.