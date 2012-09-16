Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Friday, February 17 Academia Cantolao 1 Ayacucho FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sport Rosario 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 2 Sporting Cristal 2 1 1 0 5 0 4 3 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 5 Ayacucho FC 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 6 Alianza Atletico 2 1 0 1 1 5 3 7 Union Comercio 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 8 Academia Cantolao 3 0