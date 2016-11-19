Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Mainz 4 Freiburg 2 Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayern Munich 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Cologne 2 FC Augsburg 0 Hertha Berlin 0 SV Darmstadt 98 0 FC Ingolstadt 04 1 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Schalke 04 1 Friday, November 18 Bayer Leverkusen 2 RB Leipzig 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 RB Leipzig 11 8 3 0 23 9 27 2 Bayern Munich 11 7 3 1 24 7 24 3 Borussia Dortmund 11 6 3 2 26 12 21 ------------------------- 4 Cologne 11 6 3 2 18 8 21 ------------------------- 5 Hertha Berlin 11 6 3 2 17 10 21 ------------------------- 6 Hoffenheim 10 5 5 0 18 11 20 ------------------------- 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 10 5 3 2 14 8 18 ------------------------- 8 Mainz 11 5 2 4 21 20 17 9 Bayer Leverkusen 11 5 1 5 18 18 16 10 Freiburg 11 5 0 6 15 20 15 11 Schalke 04 11 4 2 5 14 12 14 12 FC Augsburg 11 3 3 5 10 14 12 13 Borussia Moenchengladbach 11 3 3 5 11 17 12 14 VfL Wolfsburg 11 2 3 6 9 14 9 15 SV Darmstadt 98 11 2 2 7 10 21 8 ------------------------- 16 Werder Bremen 10 2 1 7 12 27 7 ------------------------- 17 FC Ingolstadt 04 11 1 2 8 8 21 5 18 Hamburg SV 10 0 2 8 4 23 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Hoffenheim v Hamburg SV (1430) Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.