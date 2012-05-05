May 5 Results and final standings after
Bundesliga matches on Saturday:
Cologne 1 Bayern Munich 4
Nuremberg 1 Bayer Leverkusen 4
Borussia Dortmund 4 Freiburg 0
FC Augsburg 1 Hamburg SV 0
Mainz 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3
Hanover 96 2 Kaiserslautern 1
Hertha Berlin 3 Hoffenheim 1
VfB Stuttgart 3 VfL Wolfsburg 2
Werder Bremen 2 Schalke 04 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Borussia Dortmund 34 25 6 3 80 25 81
2 Bayern Munich 34 23 4 7 77 22 73
3 Schalke 04 34 20 4 10 74 44 64
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 34 17 9 8 49 24 60
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 34 15 9 10 52 44 54
6 VfB Stuttgart 34 15 8 11 63 46 53
7 Hanover 96 34 12 12 10 41 45 48
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 34 13 5 16 47 60 44
9 Werder Bremen 34 11 9 14 49 58 42
10 Nuremberg 34 12 6 16 38 49 42
11 Hoffenheim 34 10 11 13 41 47 41
12 Freiburg 34 10 10 14 45 61 40
13 Mainz 34 9 12 13 47 51 39
14 FC Augsburg 34 8 14 12 36 49 38
15 Hamburg SV 34 8 12 14 35 57 36
-------------------------
16 Hertha Berlin 34 7 10 17 38 64 31
-------------------------
R17 Cologne 34 8 6 20 39 75 30
R18 Kaiserslautern 34 4 11 19 24 54 23
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-7: Europa League
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
