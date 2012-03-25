March 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Bundesliga on Sunday
Cologne 1 Borussia Dortmund 6
VfB Stuttgart 1 Nuremberg 0
Saturday, March 24
Bayern Munich 2 Hanover 96 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Hoffenheim 2
Mainz 1 Hertha Berlin 3
Freiburg 2 Kaiserslautern 0
Schalke 04 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Werder Bremen 1 FC Augsburg 1
Friday, March 23
VfL Wolfsburg 2 Hamburg SV 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 27 19 5 3 59 17 62
2 Bayern Munich 27 18 3 6 66 18 57
3 Schalke 04 27 17 2 8 60 34 53
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 27 15 6 6 40 18 51
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 27 11 7 9 39 36 40
6 Werder Bremen 27 11 7 9 41 40 40
-------------------------
7 VfB Stuttgart 27 11 6 10 44 34 39
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 27 9 11 7 35 38 38
9 VfL Wolfsburg 27 11 4 12 36 48 37
10 Hoffenheim 27 8 9 10 31 38 33
11 Nuremberg 27 9 4 14 25 38 31
12 Mainz 27 7 9 11 39 44 30
13 Freiburg 27 7 7 13 35 53 28
14 Cologne 27 8 4 15 34 56 28
15 FC Augsburg 27 5 12 10 28 41 27
-------------------------
16 Hamburg SV 27 6 9 12 31 50 27
-------------------------
17 Hertha Berlin 27 6 8 13 29 48 26
18 Kaiserslautern 27 3 11 13 17 38 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation