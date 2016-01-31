Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, January 31 Bayern Munich 2 Hoffenheim 0 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Cologne 1 Saturday, January 30 Bayer Leverkusen 3 Hanover 96 0 Borussia Dortmund 2 FC Ingolstadt 04 0 FC Augsburg 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 SV Darmstadt 98 0 Schalke 04 2 VfB Stuttgart 2 Hamburg SV 1 Werder Bremen 3 Hertha Berlin 3 Friday, January 29 Mainz 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 19 17 1 1 50 9 52 2 Borussia Dortmund 19 14 2 3 52 24 44 3 Hertha Berlin 19 10 4 5 29 21 34 ------------------------- 4 Bayer Leverkusen 19 9 4 6 29 21 31 ------------------------- 5 Schalke 04 19 9 3 7 26 26 30 ------------------------- 6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 19 9 2 8 35 34 29 ------------------------- 7 VfL Wolfsburg 19 7 6 6 29 25 27 ------------------------- 8 Mainz 19 8 3 8 24 24 27 9 Cologne 19 6 7 6 20 25 25 10 FC Ingolstadt 04 19 6 5 8 12 20 23 11 Hamburg SV 19 6 4 9 21 27 22 12 FC Augsburg 19 5 6 8 21 26 21 13 Eintracht Frankfurt 19 5 6 8 24 30 21 14 SV Darmstadt 98 19 5 6 8 19 29 21 15 VfB Stuttgart 19 6 3 10 27 39 21 ------------------------- 16 Werder Bremen 19 5 4 10 23 36 19 ------------------------- 17 Hoffenheim 19 2 8 9 18 28 14 18 Hanover 96 19 4 2 13 19 34 14 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0