UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, February 8 Nuremberg 0 Bayern Munich 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 Eintracht Braunschweig 0 Hamburg SV 0 Hertha Berlin 3 Freiburg 1 Hoffenheim 1 VfL Wolfsburg 3 Mainz 0 Werder Bremen 1 Borussia Dortmund 5 Friday, February 7 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 20 18 2 0 53 9 56 2 Bayer Leverkusen 20 14 1 5 37 20 43 3 Borussia Dortmund 20 12 3 5 47 24 39 ------------------------- 4 Schalke 04 19 10 4 5 37 29 34 ------------------------- 5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 20 10 3 7 36 25 33 6 VfL Wolfsburg 20 10 3 7 33 24 33 ------------------------- 7 Hertha Berlin 20 9 4 7 31 24 31 ------------------------- 8 Mainz 20 9 3 8 29 35 30 9 FC Augsburg 19 8 4 7 26 28 28 10 Hanover 96 19 7 3 9 29 33 24 11 Hoffenheim 20 5 7 8 40 43 22 12 Eintracht Frankfurt 20 5 6 9 24 34 21 13 Werder Bremen 20 5 5 10 24 45 20 14 VfB Stuttgart 19 5 4 10 32 37 19 15 Freiburg 20 4 6 10 20 36 18 ------------------------- 16 Nuremberg 20 2 11 7 24 36 17 ------------------------- 17 Hamburg SV 20 4 4 12 33 47 16 18 Eintracht Braunschweig 20 3 3 14 11 37 12 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 9 VfB Stuttgart v FC Augsburg (1430) Schalke 04 v Hanover 96 (1630)
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,