Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, September 25
Cologne 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 6 6 0 0 20 3 18
2 Borussia Dortmund 6 5 1 0 19 4 16
3 Schalke 04 6 4 1 1 9 5 13
-------------------------
4 VfL Wolfsburg 6 3 2 1 9 7 11
-------------------------
5 Cologne 7 3 2 2 10 12 11
-------------------------
6 FC Ingolstadt 04 7 3 2 2 4 6 11
-------------------------
7 Hertha Berlin 6 3 1 2 7 7 10
-------------------------
8 Hamburg SV 6 3 1 2 8 9 10
9 Mainz 6 3 0 3 9 6 9
10 SV Darmstadt 98 6 2 3 1 6 7 9
11 Bayer Leverkusen 6 3 0 3 4 8 9
12 Eintracht Frankfurt 6 2 2 2 12 8 8
13 Werder Bremen 6 2 1 3 7 9 7
14 FC Augsburg 6 1 1 4 6 9 4
15 VfB Stuttgart 6 1 0 5 8 14 3
-------------------------
16 Borussia Moenchengladbach 6 1 0 5 6 14 3
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 6 0 2 4 5 11 2
18 Hanover 96 6 0 1 5 5 15 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 26
Mainz v Bayern Munich (1330)
FC Augsburg v Hoffenheim (1330)
VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330)
VfL Wolfsburg v Hanover 96 (1330)
Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (1330)
Hamburg SV v Schalke 04 (1630)
Sunday, September 27
Eintracht Frankfurt v Hertha Berlin (1330)
Borussia Dortmund v SV Darmstadt 98 (1530)