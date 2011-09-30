Sept 30 Bundesliga result and standings on
Friday
Kaiserslautern 0 VfB Stuttgart 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 7 6 0 1 21 1 18
2 Werder Bremen 7 5 1 1 14 7 16
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 5 1 1 9 3 16
-------------------------
4 VfB Stuttgart 8 4 1 3 12 6 13
-------------------------
5 Hoffenheim 7 4 0 3 12 7 12
6 Schalke 04 7 4 0 3 15 12 12
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 7 3 3 1 8 8 12
-------------------------
8 Borussia Dortmund 7 3 1 3 9 7 10
9 Nuremberg 7 3 1 3 6 7 10
10 Cologne 7 3 1 3 13 15 10
11 Bayer Leverkusen 7 3 1 3 7 10 10
12 Hertha Berlin 7 2 3 2 9 9 9
13 VfL Wolfsburg 7 3 0 4 8 12 9
14 Mainz 7 2 1 4 9 15 7
15 Kaiserslautern 8 1 2 5 5 12 5
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 7 0 4 3 6 12 4
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 7 1 1 5 12 22 4
18 Hamburg SV 7 1 1 5 8 18 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT):
Nuremberg v Mainz (1330)
Bayer Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg (1330)
Borussia Dortmund v FC Augsburg (1330)
Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich (1330)
Freiburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330)
Hertha Berlin v Cologne (1630)
Playing on Sunday
Hanover 96 v Werder Bremen (1330)
Hamburg SV v Schalke 04 (1530)