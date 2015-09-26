Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 26
Mainz 0 Bayern Munich 3
FC Augsburg 1 Hoffenheim 3
Hamburg SV 0 Schalke 04 1
VfB Stuttgart 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Hanover 96 1
Werder Bremen 0 Bayer Leverkusen 3
Friday, September 25
Cologne 1 FC Ingolstadt 04 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 7 7 0 0 23 3 21
2 Borussia Dortmund 6 5 1 0 19 4 16
3 Schalke 04 7 5 1 1 10 5 16
-------------------------
4 VfL Wolfsburg 7 3 3 1 10 8 12
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 7 4 0 3 7 8 12
-------------------------
6 Cologne 7 3 2 2 10 12 11
-------------------------
7 FC Ingolstadt 04 7 3 2 2 4 6 11
-------------------------
8 Hertha Berlin 6 3 1 2 7 7 10
9 Hamburg SV 7 3 1 3 8 10 10
10 Mainz 7 3 0 4 9 9 9
11 SV Darmstadt 98 6 2 3 1 6 7 9
12 Eintracht Frankfurt 6 2 2 2 12 8 8
13 Werder Bremen 7 2 1 4 7 12 7
14 Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 2 0 5 9 15 6
15 Hoffenheim 7 1 2 4 8 12 5
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 7 1 1 5 7 12 4
-------------------------
17 VfB Stuttgart 7 1 0 6 9 17 3
18 Hanover 96 7 0 2 5 6 16 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 27
Eintracht Frankfurt v Hertha Berlin (1330)
Borussia Dortmund v SV Darmstadt 98 (1530)