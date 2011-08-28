Aug 28 Bundesliga results and standings on
Sunday
Hanover 96 1 Mainz 1
Schalke 04 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Played on Saturday
Kaiserslautern 0 Bayern Munich 3
Nuremberg 1 FC Augsburg 0
Bayer Leverkusen 0 Borussia Dortmund 0
Hamburg SV 3 Cologne 4
Hoffenheim 1 Werder Bremen 2
Freiburg 3 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Played on Friday
Hertha Berlin 1 VfB Stuttgart 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 4 3 0 1 9 1 9
2 Schalke 04 4 3 0 1 10 6 9
3 Werder Bremen 4 3 0 1 9 5 9
-------------------------
4 Hanover 96 4 2 2 0 6 4 8
-------------------------
5 Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
6 Borussia Dortmund 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
-------------------------
7 Mainz 4 2 1 1 7 6 7
-------------------------
8 Bayer Leverkusen 4 2 1 1 2 2 7
9 Hoffenheim 4 2 0 2 5 4 6
10 Nuremberg 4 2 0 2 3 4 6
11 Hertha Berlin 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
12 VfB Stuttgart 4 1 1 2 4 3 4
13 Freiburg 4 1 1 2 9 9 4
14 Cologne 4 1 1 2 6 12 4
15 VfL Wolfsburg 4 1 0 3 4 8 3
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
-------------------------
17 Kaiserslautern 4 0 2 2 2 7 2
18 Hamburg SV 4 0 1 3 6 14 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation