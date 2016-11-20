Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 20
Hoffenheim 2 Hamburg SV 2
Werder Bremen 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 2
Saturday, November 19
Mainz 4 Freiburg 2
Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayern Munich 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Cologne 2
FC Augsburg 0 Hertha Berlin 0
SV Darmstadt 98 0 FC Ingolstadt 04 1
VfL Wolfsburg 0 Schalke 04 1
Friday, November 18
Bayer Leverkusen 2 RB Leipzig 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 RB Leipzig 11 8 3 0 23 9 27
2 Bayern Munich 11 7 3 1 24 7 24
3 Borussia Dortmund 11 6 3 2 26 12 21
-------------------------
4 Cologne 11 6 3 2 18 8 21
-------------------------
5 Hoffenheim 11 5 6 0 20 13 21
-------------------------
6 Hertha Berlin 11 6 3 2 17 10 21
-------------------------
7 Eintracht Frankfurt 11 6 3 2 16 9 21
-------------------------
8 Mainz 11 5 2 4 21 20 17
9 Bayer Leverkusen 11 5 1 5 18 18 16
10 Freiburg 11 5 0 6 15 20 15
11 Schalke 04 11 4 2 5 14 12 14
12 FC Augsburg 11 3 3 5 10 14 12
13 Borussia Moenchengladbach 11 3 3 5 11 17 12
14 VfL Wolfsburg 11 2 3 6 9 14 9
15 SV Darmstadt 98 11 2 2 7 10 21 8
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 11 2 1 8 13 29 7
-------------------------
17 FC Ingolstadt 04 11 1 2 8 8 21 5
18 Hamburg SV 11 0 3 8 6 25 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation