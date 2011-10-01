Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Oct 1 Bundesliga results and standings on Saturday Nuremberg 3 Mainz 3 Bayer Leverkusen 3 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Borussia Dortmund 4 FC Augsburg 0 Hertha Berlin 3 Cologne 0 Hoffenheim 0 Bayern Munich 0 Freiburg 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Played on Friday Kaiserslautern 0 VfB Stuttgart 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 8 6 1 1 21 1 19 2 Werder Bremen 7 5 1 1 14 7 16 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 8 5 1 2 9 4 16 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Dortmund 8 4 1 3 13 7 13 ------------------------- 5 VfB Stuttgart 8 4 1 3 12 6 13 6 Hoffenheim 8 4 1 3 12 7 13 ------------------------- 7 Bayer Leverkusen 8 4 1 3 10 11 13 ------------------------- 8 Schalke 04 7 4 0 3 15 12 12 9 Hertha Berlin 8 3 3 2 12 9 12 10 Hanover 96 7 3 3 1 8 8 12 11 Nuremberg 8 3 2 3 9 10 11 12 Cologne 8 3 1 4 13 18 10 13 VfL Wolfsburg 8 3 0 5 9 15 9 14 Mainz 8 2 2 4 12 18 8 15 Freiburg 8 2 1 5 13 22 7 ------------------------- 16 Kaiserslautern 8 1 2 5 5 12 5 ------------------------- 17 Hamburg SV 7 1 1 5 8 18 4 18 FC Augsburg 8 0 4 4 6 16 4 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT): Hanover 96 v Werder Bremen (1330) Hamburg SV v Schalke 04 (1530)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (