March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 11 Hertha Berlin 2 Schalke 04 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 25 20 3 2 59 13 63 2 Borussia Dortmund 25 18 4 3 59 25 58 3 Hertha Berlin 26 13 6 7 35 26 45 ------------------------- 4 Schalke 04 26 12 5 9 37 34 41 ------------------------- 5 Mainz 25 12 4 9 34 30 40 ------------------------- 6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 25 12 3 10 50 42 39 ------------------------- 7 VfL Wolfsburg 25 10 7 8 38 32 37 ------------------------- 8 Bayer Leverkusen 25 10 6 9 36 33 36 9 FC Ingolstadt 04 25 8 8 9 19 26 32 10 Hamburg SV 25 8 7 10 30 34 31 11 VfB Stuttgart 25 9 4 12 40 49 31 12 Cologne 25 7 9 9 26 33 30 13 Werder Bremen 25 7 6 12 35 48 27 14 FC Augsburg 25 6 8 11 30 38 26 15 SV Darmstadt 98 25 6 8 11 25 38 26 ------------------------- 16 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 5 9 11 28 40 24 ------------------------- 17 Hoffenheim 25 4 9 12 26 42 21 18 Hanover 96 25 5 2 18 22 46 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 12 Borussia Moenchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430) FC Ingolstadt 04 v VfB Stuttgart (1430) Hanover 96 v Cologne (1430) Hoffenheim v VfL Wolfsburg (1430) SV Darmstadt 98 v FC Augsburg (1430) Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen (1730) Sunday, March 13 Bayer Leverkusen v Hamburg SV (1430) Borussia Dortmund v Mainz (1630)