March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, March 11
Hertha Berlin 2 Schalke 04 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 25 20 3 2 59 13 63
2 Borussia Dortmund 25 18 4 3 59 25 58
3 Hertha Berlin 26 13 6 7 35 26 45
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 26 12 5 9 37 34 41
-------------------------
5 Mainz 25 12 4 9 34 30 40
-------------------------
6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 25 12 3 10 50 42 39
-------------------------
7 VfL Wolfsburg 25 10 7 8 38 32 37
-------------------------
8 Bayer Leverkusen 25 10 6 9 36 33 36
9 FC Ingolstadt 04 25 8 8 9 19 26 32
10 Hamburg SV 25 8 7 10 30 34 31
11 VfB Stuttgart 25 9 4 12 40 49 31
12 Cologne 25 7 9 9 26 33 30
13 Werder Bremen 25 7 6 12 35 48 27
14 FC Augsburg 25 6 8 11 30 38 26
15 SV Darmstadt 98 25 6 8 11 25 38 26
-------------------------
16 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 5 9 11 28 40 24
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 25 4 9 12 26 42 21
18 Hanover 96 25 5 2 18 22 46 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 12
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430)
FC Ingolstadt 04 v VfB Stuttgart (1430)
Hanover 96 v Cologne (1430)
Hoffenheim v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)
SV Darmstadt 98 v FC Augsburg (1430)
Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen (1730)
Sunday, March 13
Bayer Leverkusen v Hamburg SV (1430)
Borussia Dortmund v Mainz (1630)