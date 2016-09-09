Sept 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, September 9
Schalke 04 0 Bayern Munich 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 2 2 0 0 8 0 6
2 Cologne 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 VfL Wolfsburg 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Hertha Berlin 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
7 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
8 Hoffenheim 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 RB Leipzig 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
10 FC Ingolstadt 04 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Hamburg SV 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Mainz 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
12 Bayer Leverkusen 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
12 Freiburg 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 FC Augsburg 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
15 SV Darmstadt 98 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
-------------------------
17 Schalke 04 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
18 Werder Bremen 1 0 0 1 0 6 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4-6: Champions League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 10
Bayer Leverkusen v Hamburg SV (1330)
FC Ingolstadt 04 v Hertha Berlin (1330)
Freiburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330)
SV Darmstadt 98 v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330)
VfL Wolfsburg v Cologne (1330)
RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund (1630)
Sunday, September 11
Werder Bremen v FC Augsburg (1330)
Mainz v Hoffenheim (1530)