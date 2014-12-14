Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 14
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1
VfL Wolfsburg 1 SC Paderborn 1
Saturday, December 13
FC Augsburg 0 Bayern Munich 4
Mainz 1 VfB Stuttgart 1
Hertha Berlin 1 Borussia Dortmund 0
Freiburg 0 Hamburg SV 0
Schalke 04 1 Cologne 2
Werder Bremen 3 Hanover 96 3
Friday, December 12
Hoffenheim 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 15 12 3 0 37 3 39
2 VfL Wolfsburg 15 9 3 3 29 14 30
3 Bayer Leverkusen 15 6 6 3 26 19 24
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 15 6 6 3 20 13 24
-------------------------
5 FC Augsburg 15 8 0 7 20 18 24
6 Schalke 04 15 7 2 6 26 20 23
-------------------------
7 Hoffenheim 15 6 5 4 24 24 23
-------------------------
8 Eintracht Frankfurt 15 6 3 6 29 29 21
9 Hanover 96 15 6 2 7 17 24 20
10 SC Paderborn 15 4 6 5 20 24 18
11 Cologne 15 5 3 7 16 21 18
12 Mainz 15 3 8 4 18 21 17
13 Hertha Berlin 15 5 2 8 20 26 17
14 Hamburg SV 15 4 4 7 9 18 16
15 Freiburg 15 2 8 5 15 21 14
-------------------------
16 Borussia Dortmund 15 4 2 9 15 22 14
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen 15 3 5 7 23 34 14
18 VfB Stuttgart 15 3 4 8 19 32 13
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation