UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barca run riot before coach bombshell, Real falter
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, November 10 Mainz 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Freiburg 1 VfB Stuttgart 3 Saturday, November 9 Bayer Leverkusen 5 Hamburg SV 3 Bayern Munich 3 FC Augsburg 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Nuremberg 1 Hoffenheim 2 Hertha Berlin 3 Schalke 04 3 Werder Bremen 1 VfL Wolfsburg 2 Borussia Dortmund 1 Friday, November 8 Hanover 96 0 Eintracht Braunschweig 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 12 10 2 0 27 7 32 2 Borussia Dortmund 12 9 1 2 32 11 28 3 Bayer Leverkusen 12 9 1 2 27 14 28 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 7 1 4 28 16 22 ------------------------- 5 VfL Wolfsburg 12 7 0 5 18 14 21 6 Schalke 04 12 6 2 4 23 23 20 ------------------------- 7 Hertha Berlin 12 5 3 4 20 16 18 ------------------------- 8 VfB Stuttgart 12 4 4 4 24 21 16 9 Mainz 12 5 1 6 17 23 16 10 Werder Bremen 12 4 3 5 13 20 15 11 Hanover 96 12 4 2 6 14 19 14 12 Hoffenheim 12 3 4 5 28 28 13 13 FC Augsburg 12 4 1 7 13 23 13 14 Hamburg SV 12 3 3 6 26 29 12 15 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 2 4 6 14 21 10 ------------------------- 16 Freiburg 12 1 5 6 13 24 8 ------------------------- 17 Eintracht Braunschweig 12 2 2 8 8 23 8 18 Nuremberg 12 0 7 5 12 25 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
PARIS, March 1 Thomas Lemar's extra-time winner sent Monaco into the quarter-finals of the French Cup after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday as holders Paris St Germain left it late to down Ligue 2 side Niort.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Millonarios 1 La Equidad 0 Patriotas Boyaca 0 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 7 5 1 1 12 6 16 2 Alianza Petrolera 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 3 Pasto 6 3 2 1 11 2 11 4 Patriotas Boyaca 7 3 2 2 9 9 11 5 Millonarios 5 3 1 1 8 2 10 6