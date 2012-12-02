Dec 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 2
Hoffenheim 1 Werder Bremen 4
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Hamburg SV 1
Saturday, December 1
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Nuremberg 0
Bayern Munich 1 Borussia Dortmund 1
FC Augsburg 1 Freiburg 1
Mainz 2 Hanover 96 1
Greuther Fuerth 0 VfB Stuttgart 1
Schalke 04 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1
Friday, November 30
Fortuna Dusseldorf 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 15 12 2 1 41 6 38
2 Bayer Leverkusen 15 9 3 3 28 19 30
3 Borussia Dortmund 15 7 6 2 30 16 27
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 15 7 4 4 25 19 25
-------------------------
5 Eintracht Frankfurt 15 7 3 5 27 26 24
6 Mainz 15 7 2 6 21 18 23
-------------------------
7 VfB Stuttgart 15 6 4 5 17 24 22
-------------------------
8 Werder Bremen 15 6 3 6 26 24 21
9 Hamburg SV 15 6 3 6 16 18 21
10 Borussia Moenchengladbach 15 5 6 4 22 25 21
11 Freiburg 15 5 5 5 20 17 20
12 Hanover 96 15 6 2 7 28 27 20
13 Fortuna Duesseldorf 15 4 6 5 18 19 18
14 Nuremberg 15 4 4 7 14 21 16
15 VfL Wolfsburg 15 4 4 7 14 23 16
-------------------------
16 Hoffenheim 15 3 3 9 22 36 12
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 15 1 5 9 11 26 8
18 Greuther Fuerth 15 1 5 9 10 26 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation