Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 15
Cologne 2 FC Ingolstadt 04 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Hamburg SV 0
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Bayern Munich 2
FC Augsburg 1 Schalke 04 1
Hoffenheim 2 Freiburg 1
Werder Bremen 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Friday, October 14
Borussia Dortmund 1 Hertha Berlin 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 7 5 2 0 18 4 17
2 Cologne 7 4 3 0 12 4 15
3 Hertha Berlin 7 4 2 1 12 8 14
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 7 4 1 2 17 7 13
-------------------------
5 Hoffenheim 7 3 4 0 13 10 13
-------------------------
6 RB Leipzig 6 3 3 0 11 5 12
-------------------------
7 Eintracht Frankfurt 7 3 2 2 10 8 11
-------------------------
8 Borussia Moenchengladbach 7 3 2 2 10 10 11
9 Bayer Leverkusen 7 3 1 3 11 9 10
10 Freiburg 7 3 0 4 8 11 9
11 Mainz 6 2 2 2 12 11 8
12 FC Augsburg 7 2 2 3 6 9 8
13 Werder Bremen 7 2 1 4 9 18 7
14 VfL Wolfsburg 6 1 3 2 4 7 6
15 SV Darmstadt 98 6 1 2 3 4 12 5
-------------------------
16 Schalke 04 7 1 1 5 7 11 4
-------------------------
17 Hamburg SV 7 0 2 5 2 12 2
18 FC Ingolstadt 04 7 0 1 6 4 14 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
Mainz v SV Darmstadt 98 (1330)
VfL Wolfsburg v RB Leipzig (1530)