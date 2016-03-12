March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 12
Bayern Munich 5 Werder Bremen 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 0
FC Ingolstadt 04 3 VfB Stuttgart 3
Hanover 96 0 Cologne 2
Hoffenheim 1 VfL Wolfsburg 0
SV Darmstadt 98 2 FC Augsburg 2
Friday, March 11
Hertha Berlin 2 Schalke 04 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 26 21 3 2 64 13 66
2 Borussia Dortmund 25 18 4 3 59 25 58
3 Hertha Berlin 26 13 6 7 35 26 45
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 26 13 3 10 53 42 42
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 26 12 5 9 37 34 41
-------------------------
6 Mainz 25 12 4 9 34 30 40
-------------------------
7 VfL Wolfsburg 26 10 7 9 38 33 37
-------------------------
8 Bayer Leverkusen 25 10 6 9 36 33 36
9 Cologne 26 8 9 9 28 33 33
10 FC Ingolstadt 04 26 8 9 9 22 29 33
11 VfB Stuttgart 26 9 5 12 43 52 32
12 Hamburg SV 25 8 7 10 30 34 31
13 FC Augsburg 26 6 9 11 32 40 27
14 SV Darmstadt 98 26 6 9 11 27 40 27
15 Werder Bremen 26 7 6 13 35 53 27
-------------------------
16 Eintracht Frankfurt 26 5 9 12 28 43 24
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 26 5 9 12 27 42 24
18 Hanover 96 26 5 2 19 22 48 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 13
Bayer Leverkusen v Hamburg SV (1430)
Borussia Dortmund v Mainz (1630)