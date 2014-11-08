UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Mainz 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Bayern Munich 4 FC Augsburg 3 SC Paderborn 0 Hoffenheim 3 Cologne 4 Freiburg 2 Schalke 04 0 Werder Bremen 2 VfB Stuttgart 0 Friday, November 7 Hertha Berlin 0 Hanover 96 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 11 8 3 0 27 3 27 2 VfL Wolfsburg 10 6 2 2 20 9 20 3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 5 5 0 15 5 20 ------------------------- 4 Hanover 96 11 6 1 4 9 11 19 ------------------------- 5 Hoffenheim 11 4 5 2 17 14 17 6 Bayer Leverkusen 11 4 5 2 17 15 17 ------------------------- 7 FC Augsburg 11 5 0 6 14 12 15 ------------------------- 8 Mainz 11 3 6 2 13 12 15 9 SC Paderborn 11 4 3 4 16 16 15 10 Cologne 11 4 3 4 11 11 15 11 Schalke 04 11 4 2 5 14 15 14 12 Eintracht Frankfurt 11 3 3 5 17 23 12 13 Freiburg 11 2 5 4 11 14 11 14 Hertha Berlin 11 3 2 6 15 21 11 15 Werder Bremen 11 2 4 5 14 24 10 ------------------------- 16 Hamburg SV 10 2 3 5 4 12 9 ------------------------- 17 VfB Stuttgart 11 2 3 6 14 25 9 18 Borussia Dortmund 10 2 1 7 11 17 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 VfL Wolfsburg v Hamburg SV (1430) Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
ZURICH, March 20 FIFA has banned a Ghanaian match official from soccer for life after he took part in match manipulation during a World Cup qualifier, the sport's governing body said on Monday.