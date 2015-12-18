Dec 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, December 18
Schalke 04 1 Hoffenheim 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 16 14 1 1 45 8 43
2 Borussia Dortmund 16 12 2 2 46 21 38
3 Hertha Berlin 16 9 2 5 24 18 29
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 17 8 3 6 23 23 27
-------------------------
5 VfL Wolfsburg 16 7 5 4 25 18 26
-------------------------
6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 16 8 2 6 31 28 26
-------------------------
7 Bayer Leverkusen 16 7 3 6 24 20 24
-------------------------
8 Mainz 16 7 3 6 23 21 24
9 Hamburg SV 16 6 4 6 19 22 22
10 Cologne 16 5 6 5 16 20 21
11 FC Ingolstadt 04 16 5 5 6 11 17 20
12 SV Darmstadt 98 16 4 6 6 15 23 18
13 FC Augsburg 16 4 4 8 20 26 16
14 Werder Bremen 16 4 3 9 16 30 15
15 Eintracht Frankfurt 16 3 5 8 19 27 14
-------------------------
16 Hanover 96 16 4 2 10 18 28 14
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 17 2 7 8 17 25 13
18 VfB Stuttgart 16 3 3 10 19 36 12
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 19
Cologne v Borussia Dortmund (1430)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen (1430)
FC Ingolstadt 04 v Bayer Leverkusen (1430)
Hamburg SV v FC Augsburg (1430)
Hanover 96 v Bayern Munich (1430)
VfB Stuttgart v VfL Wolfsburg (1730)
Sunday, December 20
Hertha Berlin v Mainz (1430)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v SV Darmstadt 98 (1630)