Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, October 3
Hertha Berlin 3 VfB Stuttgart 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 6 4 2 0 11 2 14
2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 6 3 3 0 8 3 12
3 Bayer Leverkusen 6 3 2 1 11 9 11
-------------------------
4 Mainz 6 2 4 0 9 5 10
4 Hoffenheim 6 2 4 0 9 5 10
-------------------------
6 Hanover 96 6 3 1 2 5 4 10
-------------------------
7 Eintracht Frankfurt 6 2 3 1 9 8 9
-------------------------
8 FC Augsburg 6 3 0 3 8 8 9
9 VfL Wolfsburg 6 2 2 2 10 8 8
10 Schalke 04 6 2 2 2 10 10 8
11 SC Paderborn 6 2 2 2 8 8 8
12 Hertha Berlin 7 2 2 3 11 14 8
13 Borussia Dortmund 6 2 1 3 9 11 7
14 Cologne 6 1 3 2 2 3 6
15 VfB Stuttgart 7 1 2 4 6 12 5
-------------------------
16 Freiburg 6 0 4 2 6 9 4
-------------------------
17 Werder Bremen 6 0 3 3 9 15 3
18 Hamburg SV 6 0 2 4 1 8 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4-5: Champions League preliminary round
6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 4
Bayer Leverkusen v SC Paderborn (1330)
Bayern Munich v Hanover 96 (1330)
Borussia Dortmund v Hamburg SV (1330)
Hoffenheim v Schalke 04 (1330)
Werder Bremen v Freiburg (1330)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Cologne (1630)
Sunday, October 5
VfL Wolfsburg v FC Augsburg (1330)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Mainz (1530)