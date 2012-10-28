Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 28
Bayern Munich 1 Bayer Leverkusen 2
Hanover 96 2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3
VfB Stuttgart 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 1
Saturday, October 27
Fortuna Dusseldorf 1 VfL Wolfsburg 4
Mainz 3 Hoffenheim 0
Greuther Fuerth 1 Werder Bremen 1
Freiburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 2
Schalke 04 1 Nuremberg 0
Friday, October 26
FC Augsburg 0 Hamburg SV 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 9 8 0 1 27 4 24
2 Schalke 04 9 6 2 1 18 8 20
3 Eintracht Frankfurt 9 6 1 2 20 13 19
-------------------------
4 Borussia Dortmund 9 4 3 2 20 11 15
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 9 4 3 2 15 12 15
6 Mainz 9 4 2 3 12 10 14
7 Hamburg SV 9 4 1 4 11 11 13
-------------------------
8 VfB Stuttgart 9 3 3 3 10 15 12
9 Borussia Moenchengladbach 9 3 3 3 12 18 12
10 Hanover 96 9 3 2 4 18 16 11
11 Werder Bremen 9 3 2 4 15 14 11
12 Freiburg 9 3 2 4 13 12 11
13 Fortuna Duesseldorf 9 2 4 3 7 12 10
14 Hoffenheim 9 2 2 5 13 20 8
15 Nuremberg 9 2 2 5 7 15 8
-------------------------
16 VfL Wolfsburg 9 2 2 5 6 16 8
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 9 1 3 5 5 13 6
18 Greuther Fuerth 9 1 3 5 6 15 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-7: Europa League
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation