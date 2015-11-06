Nov 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, November 6 Hanover 96 1 Hertha Berlin 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 11 10 1 0 33 4 31 2 Borussia Dortmund 11 8 2 1 32 13 26 3 VfL Wolfsburg 11 6 3 2 17 13 21 ------------------------- 4 Hertha Berlin 12 6 2 4 17 15 20 ------------------------- 5 Schalke 04 11 6 2 3 14 13 20 ------------------------- 6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 11 6 0 5 23 18 18 ------------------------- 7 Bayer Leverkusen 11 5 2 4 13 14 17 ------------------------- 8 FC Ingolstadt 04 11 4 3 4 7 9 15 9 Cologne 11 4 3 4 13 17 15 10 Hamburg SV 11 4 2 5 10 15 14 11 Eintracht Frankfurt 11 3 4 4 16 17 13 12 Mainz 11 4 1 6 16 19 13 13 SV Darmstadt 98 11 3 4 4 12 15 13 14 Hanover 96 12 3 2 7 12 22 11 15 VfB Stuttgart 11 3 1 7 17 23 10 ------------------------- 16 Werder Bremen 11 3 1 7 11 18 10 ------------------------- 17 Hoffenheim 11 1 4 6 12 19 7 18 FC Augsburg 11 1 3 7 12 23 6 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 7 Mainz v VfL Wolfsburg (1430) Bayer Leverkusen v Cologne (1430) Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart (1430) Borussia Moenchengladbach v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1430) Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430) SV Darmstadt 98 v Hamburg SV (1730) Sunday, November 8 Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 (1430) FC Augsburg v Werder Bremen (1630)