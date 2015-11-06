Nov 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Friday
Friday, November 6
Hanover 96 1 Hertha Berlin 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 11 10 1 0 33 4 31
2 Borussia Dortmund 11 8 2 1 32 13 26
3 VfL Wolfsburg 11 6 3 2 17 13 21
-------------------------
4 Hertha Berlin 12 6 2 4 17 15 20
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 11 6 2 3 14 13 20
-------------------------
6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 11 6 0 5 23 18 18
-------------------------
7 Bayer Leverkusen 11 5 2 4 13 14 17
-------------------------
8 FC Ingolstadt 04 11 4 3 4 7 9 15
9 Cologne 11 4 3 4 13 17 15
10 Hamburg SV 11 4 2 5 10 15 14
11 Eintracht Frankfurt 11 3 4 4 16 17 13
12 Mainz 11 4 1 6 16 19 13
13 SV Darmstadt 98 11 3 4 4 12 15 13
14 Hanover 96 12 3 2 7 12 22 11
15 VfB Stuttgart 11 3 1 7 17 23 10
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 11 3 1 7 11 18 10
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 11 1 4 6 12 19 7
18 FC Augsburg 11 1 3 7 12 23 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 7
Mainz v VfL Wolfsburg (1430)
Bayer Leverkusen v Cologne (1430)
Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart (1430)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1430)
Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430)
SV Darmstadt 98 v Hamburg SV (1730)
Sunday, November 8
Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 (1430)
FC Augsburg v Werder Bremen (1630)