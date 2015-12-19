Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 19
Cologne 2 Borussia Dortmund 1
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 Werder Bremen 1
FC Ingolstadt 04 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1
Hamburg SV 0 FC Augsburg 1
Hanover 96 0 Bayern Munich 1
VfB Stuttgart 3 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Friday, December 18
Schalke 04 1 Hoffenheim 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 17 15 1 1 46 8 46
2 Borussia Dortmund 17 12 2 3 47 23 38
3 Hertha Berlin 16 9 2 5 24 18 29
-------------------------
4 Bayer Leverkusen 17 8 3 6 25 20 27
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 17 8 3 6 23 23 27
-------------------------
6 VfL Wolfsburg 17 7 5 5 26 21 26
-------------------------
7 Borussia Moenchengladbach 16 8 2 6 31 28 26
-------------------------
8 Mainz 16 7 3 6 23 21 24
9 Cologne 17 6 6 5 18 21 24
10 Hamburg SV 17 6 4 7 19 23 22
11 FC Ingolstadt 04 17 5 5 7 11 18 20
12 FC Augsburg 17 5 4 8 21 26 19
13 SV Darmstadt 98 16 4 6 6 15 23 18
14 Eintracht Frankfurt 17 4 5 8 21 28 17
15 VfB Stuttgart 17 4 3 10 22 37 15
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 17 4 3 10 17 32 15
-------------------------
17 Hanover 96 17 4 2 11 18 29 14
18 Hoffenheim 17 2 7 8 17 25 13
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 20
Hertha Berlin v Mainz (1430)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v SV Darmstadt 98 (1630)