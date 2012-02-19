Feb 19 Results and standings from the Bundesliga
on Sunday
Hanover 96 4 VfB Stuttgart 2
Schalke 04 4 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Saturday, February 18
Kaiserslautern 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2
Nuremberg 2 Cologne 1
Bayer Leverkusen 4 FC Augsburg 1
Hamburg SV 1 Werder Bremen 3
Hertha Berlin 0 Borussia Dortmund 1
Freiburg 0 Bayern Munich 0
Friday, February 17
Hoffenheim 1 Mainz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Borussia Dortmund 22 15 4 3 47 14 49
2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 22 14 4 4 36 13 46
3 Bayern Munich 22 14 3 5 49 14 45
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 22 14 2 6 50 28 44
-------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 22 10 6 6 37 36 36
6 Bayer Leverkusen 22 9 7 6 32 29 34
-------------------------
7 Hanover 96 22 8 10 4 27 27 34
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 22 8 3 11 27 42 27
9 VfB Stuttgart 22 7 5 10 33 32 26
10 Hoffenheim 22 6 8 8 24 26 26
11 Hamburg SV 22 6 8 8 27 37 26
12 Nuremberg 22 7 4 11 21 32 25
13 Mainz 22 5 9 8 30 36 24
14 Cologne 22 7 3 12 30 43 24
15 Hertha Berlin 22 4 8 10 25 37 20
-------------------------
16 Kaiserslautern 22 3 9 10 16 28 18
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 22 3 9 10 20 37 18
18 Freiburg 22 4 6 12 27 47 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation