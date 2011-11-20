Nov 20 Bundesliga results and standings on
Sunday.
Hamburg SV 2 Hoffenheim 0
VfB Stuttgart 2 FC Augsburg 1
Played on Saturday
Bayern Munich 0 Borussia Dortmund 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 Werder Bremen 0
Freiburg 2 Hertha Berlin 2
Schalke 04 4 Nuremberg 0
VfL Wolfsburg 4 Hanover 96 1
Played on Friday
Kaiserslautern 0 Bayer Leverkusen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 13 9 1 3 32 5 28
2 Borussia Dortmund 13 8 2 3 27 9 26
3 Borussia Moenchengladbach 13 8 2 3 20 9 26
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 13 8 1 4 28 18 25
------------------------
5 Werder Bremen 13 7 2 4 23 21 23
6 VfB Stuttgart 13 6 3 4 20 13 21
-------------------------
7 Bayer Leverkusen 13 6 3 4 17 16 21
-------------------------
8 Hanover 96 13 5 4 4 17 21 19
9 Hoffenheim 13 5 2 6 15 15 17
10 Hertha Berlin 13 4 5 4 18 19 17
11 Cologne 12 5 1 6 20 26 16
12 VfL Wolfsburg 13 5 1 7 19 26 16
13 Kaiserslautern 13 3 4 6 10 17 13
14 Hamburg SV 13 3 4 6 17 25 13
15 Mainz 12 3 3 6 16 23 12
-------------------------
16 Nuremberg 13 3 3 7 13 24 12
-------------------------
17 Freiburg 13 3 2 8 18 29 11
18 FC Augsburg 13 1 5 7 10 24 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Postponed Saturday fixture
Cologne v Mainz
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)