PREVIEW-Soccer-Bullet point previews of Champions League fixtures
April 10 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first legs (1845 GMT):
March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Sunday Sunday, March 13 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Hamburg SV 0 Borussia Dortmund 2 Mainz 0 Saturday, March 12 Bayern Munich 5 Werder Bremen 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 0 FC Ingolstadt 04 3 VfB Stuttgart 3 Hanover 96 0 Cologne 2 Hoffenheim 1 VfL Wolfsburg 0 SV Darmstadt 98 2 FC Augsburg 2 Friday, March 11 Hertha Berlin 2 Schalke 04 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern Munich 26 21 3 2 64 13 66 2 Borussia Dortmund 26 19 4 3 61 25 61 3 Hertha Berlin 26 13 6 7 35 26 45 ------------------------- 4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 26 13 3 10 53 42 42 ------------------------- 5 Schalke 04 26 12 5 9 37 34 41 ------------------------- 6 Mainz 26 12 4 10 34 32 40 ------------------------- 7 Bayer Leverkusen 26 11 6 9 37 33 39 ------------------------- 8 VfL Wolfsburg 26 10 7 9 38 33 37 9 Cologne 26 8 9 9 28 33 33 10 FC Ingolstadt 04 26 8 9 9 22 29 33 11 VfB Stuttgart 26 9 5 12 43 52 32 12 Hamburg SV 26 8 7 11 30 35 31 13 FC Augsburg 26 6 9 11 32 40 27 14 SV Darmstadt 98 26 6 9 11 27 40 27 15 Werder Bremen 26 7 6 13 35 53 27 ------------------------- 16 Eintracht Frankfurt 26 5 9 12 28 43 24 ------------------------- 17 Hoffenheim 26 5 9 12 27 42 24 18 Hanover 96 26 5 2 19 22 48 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Nacional Potosi 3 Oriente Petrolero 1 Bolivar 5 Universitario de Sucre 0 Guabira 5 Club Petrolero 1 Saturday, April 8 Blooming 3 Real Potosi 1 Sport Boys 0 The Strongest 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 9 8 0 1 30 6 24 ------------------------- 2 Guabira