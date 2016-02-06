Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 6
Bayer Leverkusen 0 Bayern Munich 0
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 VfB Stuttgart 4
FC Ingolstadt 04 2 FC Augsburg 1
Hanover 96 0 Mainz 1
Hertha Berlin 0 Borussia Dortmund 0
Schalke 04 3 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Friday, February 5
Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 Werder Bremen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 20 17 2 1 50 9 53
2 Borussia Dortmund 20 14 3 3 52 24 45
3 Hertha Berlin 20 10 5 5 29 21 35
-------------------------
4 Schalke 04 20 10 3 7 29 26 33
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 20 9 5 6 29 21 32
-------------------------
6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 20 10 2 8 40 35 32
-------------------------
7 Mainz 20 9 3 8 25 24 30
-------------------------
8 VfL Wolfsburg 20 7 6 7 29 28 27
9 FC Ingolstadt 04 20 7 5 8 14 21 26
10 Cologne 19 6 7 6 20 25 25
11 VfB Stuttgart 20 7 3 10 31 41 24
12 Hamburg SV 19 6 4 9 21 27 22
13 FC Augsburg 20 5 6 9 22 28 21
14 Eintracht Frankfurt 20 5 6 9 26 34 21
15 SV Darmstadt 98 19 5 6 8 19 29 21
-------------------------
16 Werder Bremen 20 5 4 11 24 41 19
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 19 2 8 9 18 28 14
18 Hanover 96 20 4 2 14 19 35 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 7
Hamburg SV v Cologne (1430)
Hoffenheim v SV Darmstadt 98 (1630)