Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bundesliga matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 7
Mainz 2 VfL Wolfsburg 0
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Cologne 2
Bayern Munich 4 VfB Stuttgart 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 FC Ingolstadt 04 0
Hoffenheim 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 0
SV Darmstadt 98 1 Hamburg SV 1
Friday, November 6
Hanover 96 1 Hertha Berlin 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 12 11 1 0 37 4 34
2 Borussia Dortmund 11 8 2 1 32 13 26
3 VfL Wolfsburg 12 6 3 3 17 15 21
-------------------------
4 Hertha Berlin 12 6 2 4 17 15 20
-------------------------
5 Schalke 04 11 6 2 3 14 13 20
-------------------------
6 Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 6 1 5 23 18 19
-------------------------
7 Cologne 12 5 3 4 15 18 18
-------------------------
8 Bayer Leverkusen 12 5 2 5 14 16 17
9 Mainz 12 5 1 6 18 19 16
10 FC Ingolstadt 04 12 4 4 4 7 9 16
11 Hamburg SV 12 4 3 5 11 16 15
12 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 3 5 4 16 17 14
13 SV Darmstadt 98 12 3 5 4 13 16 14
14 Hanover 96 12 3 2 7 12 22 11
15 Werder Bremen 11 3 1 7 11 18 10
-------------------------
16 VfB Stuttgart 12 3 1 8 17 27 10
-------------------------
17 Hoffenheim 12 1 5 6 12 19 8
18 FC Augsburg 11 1 3 7 12 23 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 8
Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 (1430)
FC Augsburg v Werder Bremen (1630)